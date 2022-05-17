Bill Gates Orders Adults Over 50 To Get ‘Ongoing’ Covid Boosters ‘Every 6 Months’

Self-appointed world health czar Bill Gates appeared on CNN and decreed that adults over 50 must submit themselves to booster Covid jabs every six months “until we get better vaccines.“

Bill Gates’ appearance on Anderson Cooper’s show, during which he was treated as a medical expert, has left many sane people scratching their heads. Gates is a software developer, not a medical professional. And as a software developer he was unable to save Windows from viruses. Why is he being treated as a medical expert and allowed to dictate public health policy?

“For people over 50 or 60, they’ll probably have to be boosted every 6 months until we get even better vaccines,” Bill Gates said.

Anderson Cooper asked Bill Gates a follow up question on Covid booster shots as if he was interviewing a medical expert.

“I’ve been trying to figure this out for myself – I assume you know the answer to this so I’ll just ask you, when do you get boosted again?” Anderson Cooper asked Bill Gates.

Why doesn’t Anderson Cooper ask his own doctor when he should get another booster shot?

Bill Gates answered the question as if he is medically qualified: “It’ll be safe every six months…they might even make that shorter for people over 60 or 70… so we’re in for ongoing vaccination to stay absolutely safe.”

Despite admitting to the CNN audience that the current generation of Covid vaccines aren’t very effective, Gates told the Guardian in the UK this week that vaccines are “miracles” and “it’s mind-blowing that somebody could say the opposite.”

Gates also admitted that he regrets spending time with deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.