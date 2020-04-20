Bill Gates Not Happy With Donald Trump For Halting US Payments To World Health Organisation

Bill Gates has criticized Donald Trump over his decision to stop US funding to the World Health Organisation saying that to do so during a “world health crisis” is as “dangerous as it sounds”.

The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist said the WHO’s “work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.”

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he was suspending the funding for a period of weeks, pending a review of the WHO's role in what he phrased as "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

He accused the organization of allowing China to cover up the true extent of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 600,000 and killed more than 26,000 Americans. The virus is now close to infecting 2 million people worldwide.

Democratic representatives have also criticized the move, while WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that now is not the time to “politicize” the pandemic.

Gates, who has long warned against a coming pandemic, has pledged $100 million towards fighting the coronavirus outbreak via the Bill and Melinda Gates charitable foundation.