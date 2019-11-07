Bill Gates Not Happy About Warren’s Wealth Tax

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates does not seem to be a fan of Elizabeth Warren’s new tax on the super-rich.

Gates, who is the worlds second richest person, has even hinted that he’d vote for whoever is “more professional – which many believe to mean Donald Trump.

RT reports: Gates expressed some apprehension about the “wealth tax” proposed by Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, admitting he’d only be willing to fork over so much of his massive fortune. “I’ve paid over $10 billion in taxes, I’ve paid more than anyone in taxes! I’m glad to have—If I had to pay $20 billion, it’s fine,” he told the New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday.

“But when you say I should pay $100 billion, then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over,” the world’s richest man said, to laughter from the audience. “Just kidding,” he added, while his body language suggested he wasn’t.

Pressed to choose between President Donald Trump – who he has criticized before – and Warren, Gates got fidgety again, waving his hands around and promising to vote for whoever is “more professional.”

“I hope the more professional candidate is an electable candidate.“

Gates has contributed to candidates in both parties, but pours money into progressive social causes. He was a fan of Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, lamenting that he did not have “more power” to push his agenda through Congress, and has slammed Trump for not “setting a good example” for Americans.

Hearing his refusal to commit, Democrats pounced on the software tycoon, interpreting his statement as a “threat” to vote for Trump.

If Bill Gates really has that much trouble deciding who he’d back between Warren and trump, then fuck Bill Gates. Damn these billionaires are really showing us who they are and so far there are no surprises. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 7, 2019

I'm glad Bill Gates made it clear he'd go MAGA to protect his wealth. We need this nonsensical myth about the existence of "good billionaires" to die.



There 👏are 👏no 👏good 👏billionaires! They're all bad people, and we need to confiscate their wealth. — The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) November 7, 2019

A few mocked his math, pointing out that “even if someone was asking Bill Gates to pay $100 billion in taxes, and nobody is, he would still have more money left over than Oprah and Richard Branson have combined.”

You know how long it would take Warren's wealth taxes to cost Bill Gates $100 billion, if he never gave another dollar away to charity? Forty-five years. You know how old Bill Gates will be in forty-five years? A hundred and nine. https://t.co/iMqESBFA5C — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) November 7, 2019

If Elizabeth Warren passed her extra 6 percent wealth tax on fortunes over $1 billion and Bill Gates never gained a single dollar again from any of his investments, he'd still be a billionaire 60 years from now https://t.co/rcAZCLthkx — Lee Fang (@lhfang) November 6, 2019

Others had more general scorn, suggesting there was no such thing as a “good billionaire” and reminding Twitter about his relationship with now-deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The best case scenario there is that Bill Gates knowingly was chums with a pedo, worst case? You know.”