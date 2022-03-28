Bill Gates’ Neighbors Complain About His $43 Million Sea Front Rebuild

Bill Gates’ $43 million oceanfront mansion in San Diego has become a “nuisance”, according to his neighbors.

Bill has been “customizing” the mansion, purchased before he and former wife Melinda divorced, for his own use, but neighbors say the construction is going on around the clock and is a noisy hinderance on the whole neighborhood.

The estate, which sits right on the beach, was formerly 3.5 bathrooms and 6 bedrooms spreading across 5,800 square feet, has been “completely demolished” and the billionaire is rebuilding the property from the ground up.

This is despite the fact that Gates is concerned about rising sea levels rising due to cllimate change.

The New York Post reports: Gates has allegedly stopped by twice in the last few months with his two bulletproof suburban security details to check on the project, according to neighbors who are not happy about all the disruptions going on.

“It’s been a nuisance,” one neighbor said.

“They make a lot of noise, my baby can’t sleep,” another neighbor explained. “It’s become a real hindrance on the whole neighborhood.”

Getting permission to build in the area in the first place is a feat in itself. According to local officials, obtaining permits takes a while and is nearly impossible. But if you’re Bill Gates, with a net worth of $134 billion, nothing is really off limits.

Although Gates purchased the estate with his now-estranged ex-wife on March 27, 2020, construction did not start until the last three months.

Real estate photos taken prior to the sale of the home show the house was in perfect condition. But Gates still felt the need to gut the entire property.

“The home they purchased was in immaculate condition, not exactly sure why he would want to tear it down,” a local realtor told The Post.

The Gateses bought the home from Madeleine Pickens, the former wife of Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens. When reached by phone, Madeleine Pickens said she wished the new owners well, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Gates is allegedly planning on using the home, located in the upscale Del Mar neighborhood, as his summer bachelor pad, according to insiders.