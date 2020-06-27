Bill Gates Lashes Out at America for Rejecting Globalism Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bill Gates has lashed out at America for rejecting globalism amid the coronavirus crisis, accusing the US government of “turning inward” by refusing to cooperate with the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union and China during the pandemic.

During a Forbes philanthropy summit, Microsoft founder Gates bitterly attacked the Trump administration’s decisions in recent months, claiming that by putting the American people first, the US has created a “vacuum” in world leadership.

Gates accused the administration of being more concerned with “trying to cast blame” for the spread of the virus.

The Microsoft co-founder added that he believes “rationality will reappear from someone” and the US will rejoin the globalist efforts of the WHO.

President Donald Trump recently withdrew US funding from the WHO over concerns about the UN health organization’s relationship with the ruling Communist Party of China.

Melinda Gates also spoke out in support of Bill’s global health work, later adding that when a vaccine is available, black Americans should be among the first to receive it.

“One of the reasons we are so involved in this is that you don’t want the first vaccines to go to the highest-bidding countries,” Melinda explained.

“There are 60 million healthcare workers [around the world].

“They deserve to get the vaccine first, they’re the ones dealing with this on the front lines, trying to keep us all safe.

“And then you have to start to tier from there, based on the countries and the populations.

“Here in the United States, it’s going to be black people who really should get it first and many indigenous people, as well as people with underlying symptoms, and then elderly people.”

The couple was speaking on June 19 at the Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy that was held virtually for the first time because of the pandemic.

“Usually, the United States plays a role in global problem-solving, so rather than withdrawing from WHO, they’d be involved, collaborating with other countries, not just trying to cast blame,” Bill told the summit.

“It’s a tricky situation, where the U.S. sort of turned inward on this one.

‘We’re trying to stitch different country efforts together.