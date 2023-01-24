Bill Gates Is Flying Across Australia On Private Jet To Lecture People About Climate Change

Bill Gates has been flying around Australia on his $70 million dollar luxury private jet to lecture people about climate change.

The hypocrite billionaire is currently trying to rustle up business for his Breakthrough Energy company by telling investors, “The reason why climate change is worth investing in massively is because it will get worse and worse over time.”

However, the so called climate catastrophe doesn’t appear to be catastophic enough for Gates to change his own behavior. He has been burning around 1,700 liters of fuel per hour while jetting around in his fuel guzzling $70m Gulfstream.

InfoWars reports: The billionaire spent some time relaxing on Lizard Island (how appropriate) on Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef before taking the gas guzzling form of transport to travel to Sydney for a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Gates owns no fewer than FOUR private jets at a combined cost of $194 million dollars.

Gates spewed his usual alarmist rhetoric, claiming that man made global warming will lead to “all sorts of natural ecosystems disappear and all sorts of places in the world you can’t do outdoor work.”

“Climate change is not yet having the negative effects of a disease like malaria, which kills 400,00 children a year,” Gates told attendees at an event hosted by the Lowy Institute think-tank.

The globalist philanthropist said, “The key is to minimise the warming as much as possible,” although Mr. Gates himself won’t be contributing to that goal by flying commercial.

It’s very much ‘do as I say, not as I do’ after Gates acknowledged in his 2021 book How To Avoid Climate Disaster that he was a total hypocrite.

“I am aware that I’m an imperfect messenger on climate change,” he wrote, adding, “I own big houses and fly in private planes – in fact, I took one to Paris for the climate conference, so who am I to lecture anyone on the environment?”

“I plead guilty to all three charges. I can’t deny being a rich guy with an opinion. I do believe, though, that it is an informed opinion, and I am always trying to learn more.”

Apparently, ‘learning more’ means continuing to browbeat you over your carbon footprint while Gates himself emits one the size of a small country.

Gates’ behavior once again exemplifies how mega-rich climate change preachers don’t actually believe their own propaganda about rising CO2 levels causing apocalyptic climate change.