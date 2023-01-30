Bill Gates Invested In Artificial Eggs Before Mysterious Egg Shortage and Price Hike

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates, who has a history of making uncannily prescient investments just before disaster strikes in the world, invested in artificial eggs before the price of eggs spiked.

The mystery surrounding the egg shortage and price spike is growing. Per the Consumer Price Index, egg prices have spiked 66% percent since last year. In response to the shortage of eggs, many consumers have turned to artificial plant-based eggs.

People around the globe have found themselves paying more for eggs at stores due to over 41 million egg-laying hens dying from the avian flu. There have also been a series of mysterious fires at egg factories around the US in recent months.

Bill Gates has a history of investing in everything that is artificial, including insect protein, Beyond Meat, and a cornucopia of vaccines. So it should come as no surprise that he invested in Hampton Creek, the company that is bringing artificial eggs to the mainstream.

Bill Gates became an advisor to the artificial egg company, and has been one of its most vocal supporters in the Silicon Valley world where Hampton Creek is based.

Shortly after investing, Gates would soon praise Hampton Creek’s artificial eggs in various blogs and speaking engagements.

Two years after it’s launch in 2013 an avian flu outbreak hit the globe which led to some consumer to turn to artificial plant based eggs for good, allowing the company to establish itself in US and European supermarkets.

Hampton Creek has since been renamed Eat Just and now also sells plant based meats under the brand name Beyond Meat.

Bill Gates has continued to support Eat Just and has advocated for more people to eat plant based meats in order to cut the carbon foot of methane (burps) produced by cows.