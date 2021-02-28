Bill Gates: I’m Still Masking up After Vaccine – and So Should You

Billionaire Bill Gates has boasted that he is going to continue wearing a mask and socially distancing despite receiving both doses of the COVID vaccine.

In an interview on Clubhouse, Gates was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Gates made a point of telling Sorkin that he will be strictly socially distancing and masking up for the foreseeable future.

“I want to set a good example,” Gates smugly told Sorkin. “If you’re vaccinated, you can still transmit.”

Gates also said that the act of wearing masks “isn’t some huge disastrous thing,” saying, “I’m not going to stop wearing masks or being careful, particularly around older people who haven’t been vaccinated.”

Dailywire.com reports: Gates added his own predictions about when life will return to normal. “It’s only by late spring or summer that we’re going to get to numbers where you can look at changing your behavior in a significant way,” he said.

Gates’ comments come at a time when updates from the White House have been confusing to some. On CNN’s “State of the Union” last weekend, Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that there will be forthcoming recommendations on social distancing requirements once more people are vaccinated, but as of now, there is no strict guidance.

CNN Host Dana Bash asked Fauci about vaccines and social-distancing requirements. She asked about her own parents, who have been vaccinated. “Does that mean it’s okay for them to spend time with their grandchildren, who obviously have not been vaccinated?” she asked. “What’s your recommendation?”

The Daily Wire reported:

Dr. Fauci responded, saying he was not going to make a recommendation at this time, but that “there will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” he said. “I would want to sit down with the team, take a look at that.”

However, Fauci confirmed this week that two people should be able to socialize if both are vaccinated, adding that common sense should be used.

As reported by The Daily Wire, on Thursday, Fauci said, “‘even though it isn’t backed by data,’ if two vaccinated people want to get together, they can, ‘though the risk is not zero.’ He added, ‘My professional judgment is that when my daughter wants to come in here and she’s doubly-vaccinated, I’m going to have her over the house, and I’m going to give her a big hug that I haven’t been able to do for a year. So, I mean, you got to use some common sense.’”

Fauci went on to say, “What we’re saying right now, even though it isn’t backed by data, it’s backed by common sense that if you have two vaccinated people, and they want to get together, be they family members, or friends that you know, are vaccinated, you can start getting, as individual people, even though the risk is not zero.”

According to tracking by NPR, 13.9% of the United States’ population has currently received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.