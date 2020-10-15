Bill Gates Gloats World Won’t Return To Normal Until ‘Lots of People’ Take Second COVID Vaccine

Billionaire globalist Bill Gates has warned the world will not return to normal until “a lot of people” take a second “super-effective” COVID vaccine that could be years away.

Gates gleefully told NBC that the current dire situation around the world will not be reversed until we reach ‘Zero COVID’ – totally eliminating the virus worldwide.

“The only way we’ll get completely back to normal is by having, maybe not the first generation of vaccines, but eventually a vaccine that is super-effective, and that a lot of the people take, and that we get the disease eliminated on a global basis,” said Gates.

“That is where we can finally start taking all the problems that have been created — in education, mental health — and start to build back in a positive way.”

Summit.news reports: The Microsoft founder’s predictions on when life will return to any semblance of normality appear to be getting increasingly dire.

Last week, we highlighted Gates’ forecast that a “best case scenario” for a return to normal would be the end of 2021, a date that was qualified with the proviso, “We still don’t know whether these vaccines will succeed.”

Many suspect that the coronavirus pandemic has been hijacked by the elite to carry out a “great reset,” meaning that the entire capitalist system is being upended in favor of a ‘Green New Deal’-style economy that will lead to massive economic upheaval.

News networks like CNN appear to be insistent on having “the new normal” become permanent, with their international security editor Nick Paton Walsh asserting that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”