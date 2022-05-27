Bill Gates Giggles As He Admits Covid Shots Don’t Last Long or Block Infections

Fact checked
May 27, 2022 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Making his annual appearance at Davos, Microsoft founder and self-appointed world heath czar Bill Gates could not suppress a giggle as he admitted Covid-19 vaccines do not work for long or perform well at infection blocking.

The vaccines don’t have much in the way of duration, and they’re not good at infection blocking,” admitted Bill Gates to the crowd of global elites.

So what do the vaccines do? Many people have been canceled in the last two years for saying exactly what Gates is finally admitting. Mainstream media and fact checkers have destroyed anybody who has dared to criticise the Big Pharma shots. But now, it seems, the truth about the vaccines is starting to emerge.

Latest Videos

Back in 2002, Alex Jones issued an eerie warning about a tyrannical organization calling itself the ‘New World Order’ that was pushing for a global government. Jones claimed that the globalists wanted to reduce the population of ‘worthless human beings’. He then described how they planned to create cashless societies, open borders, centralised ‘healthcare’ and more to advance their agenda…..and that the tyrants even planned to release diseases and virus’s upon the population. Now, whatever you think about him, or whatever side you think he’s on, Alex Jones did try to warn everyone….and his predictions have or are already coming true.
20 Year Old Warning From Alex Jones: “NWO Planning Global Pandemic”
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlJnQXZLd0ZhdzdV

20 Year Old Warning From Alex Jones: “NWO Planning Global Pandemic”

17 hours ago

The ex-cop who was killed by the Buffalo shooter on Saturday had recently spoken about a “newly discovered energy source” and patented a system that enables vehicles to run on water instead of gasoline. Aaron Salter Jr. was identified by his son as the supermarket security guard and former three-decade Buffalo cop who tried to stop the teenage suspect. But it’s Salter Jr.’s work away from the world of law enforcement that is attracting interest in the wake of his tragic death. His latest passion was building environmentally sustainable vehicles. Salter Jr. is not the first person to suffer an untimely death after announcing the discovery of a system that runs engines on water. Stanley Meyer came up with a similar water powered motor before suddenly dying while dining at a Denny’s with two Belgian investors. Meyer started choking during the meal, ran outside and claimed he had been poisoned just before he died.
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkhZT283TUFFR3Fj

Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'

May 25, 2022 12:27 pm

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for the complete abolishment of free speech across the globe as part of its agenda to usher in a ‘New World Order.’ “We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere and everything feels binary when it doesn’t need to be,” Australia’s “eSafety Commissioner” Julie Inman Grant told attendees at Davos on Monday. “So, I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from freedom of speech to the freedom to be free from online violence.”
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmN3OTd3dEQ5OWxn

World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally

May 24, 2022 7:28 pm

The Pentagon has confirmed that UFO’s are not only real, but we are likely to see a dramatic increase in alien activity over the next few years. The stunning admission was made during the first congressional hearing on UFO’s for over fifty years. According to official government officials, the UFO’s they have observed have “no discernible means of propulsion”. These include 11 near misses with US aircraft, including an eerie video filmed by a pilot in the cockpit of a navy fighter jet. “There are a small handful of events in which there are flight characteristics or signature management that we can’t explain with the data we have available,” said Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence. “Those are obviously the ones that are of most interest to us.” Why did the establishment and the legacy media do a 180 from treating the UFOs with contempt and ridicule to treating it with the utmost seriousness? Let us know in the comments below..
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlqdl91eDNCSnE0

Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission

May 21, 2022 9:41 am

A Witness called by Democrats to a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday claimed that men are capable of getting pregnant and having abortions, just like women. Aimee Arrambide, executive director of pro-abortion group AVOW was questioned by Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, who asked her how she would define a woman. “I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” Arrambide responded. Bishop then asked her whether she believes men can become pregnant and have abortions. “Yes,” Arrambide answered. These people are literally insane. #DanBishop #Woke
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRyTUdpV29pVFI4

Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too

May 20, 2022 4:44 pm

David Rothschild of the notorious Rothschild banking dynasty emerged from the shadows to savage Elon Musk on Twitter after the Telsa founder said he could not in good conscious vote Democrat any longer. If you had any doubt about the fact the Democrats are the party of the global elite then this story should put those doubts to rest. Admitting that he has voted Democrat in the past, Musk said that Democrats have become “the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican” before adding “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …” For some reason this sensible tweet by Musk sent David Rothschild into a frenzy. Rothschild, a banker and global market analyst, tweeted the following: “Rich white son of emerald mine owner who grew up in apartheid South Africa is the real victim in our society #ThoughtsAndPrayers.” The response from other Twitter users was swift and unforgiving, and ‘Rothschild’ quickly became a trending topic. “You are literally a Rothschild,” said one respondent. “A rothschild complaining about other peoples privileges. The joke tells itself,” remarked another.
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLk50ZGI4RVI0VW5n

Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore

May 19, 2022 6:31 pm

Former US President George W. Bush condemned the “invasion of Iraq” while blasting Russia’s attack on Ukraine, leading many people to suggest it was a Freudian Slip. Delivering an address at the George W. Bush Institute on Wednesday, Bush Jr. slammed Russian President Putin and his decision to send troops into Ukraine to “denazify” the country. “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq – I mean of Ukraine,” he said. This prompted laughs from the audience as he again murmured “Iraq” under his breath.
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVnM214OVdVMm9n

Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’

May 19, 2022 5:12 pm

After Hunter Biden's laptop emails were leaked over the weekend, internet sleuths discovered evidence of yet more pizza-related pedophile "code words" being used in emails which reference both Hillary Clinton and John Podesta. In 2016, we broke the story of how pedophile code words were used in email exchanges, leaked by Wikileaks, between Hillary Clinton and her campaign chair John Podesta. Now it seems Hunter Biden was also involved in the scandal. In an email dated 30th March, 2016, Hunter's business partner Eric Scherwin sent him an invite to a pizza party involving Tony Podesta, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong. The email had the subject line "Putala for Hillary". One definition of Putala is "effigy of sin." Other pizza-related emails from John Podesta and Hillary Clinton in 2016 incongruously refer to food items such as pasta, cheese pizza, ice cream – which investigators say is a code language used by child sex ring participants. For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, the elite are heavily into pedophilia and satanism. They all have the dirt on each other and will do anything to protect those within their ranks. If you want to see more examples of pedophile code words being used by Clinton and her associates, follow these links: https://newspunch.com/laptop-from-hell-pedophile-code-words-found-in-bidens-leaked-emails/ https://newspunch.com/wikileaks-pedophile-code-words-podesta/ #HunterBiden #LaptopfromHell #BidenEmails
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnhwUDhfdzR4WF9v

Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails

May 18, 2022 11:22 am

The Buffalo mass shooter’s manifesto says his plan is the removal of gun rights in America. So will politicians work to aid and abet the terrorist’s goal? Payton Gendron published an online manifesto before embarking on his killing spree. The motivations behind Gendron’s actions are very different to what mainstream news is telling the public. According to journalist Jack Phillips, the manifesto suggests that the shooter chose Buffalo, NY because of its stringent gun laws as part of his masterplan to remove gun rights in the US: “Won’t your attack result in calls for the removal of gun rights in the United States?” Gendron wrote in the manifesto. “Yes, that is the plan all along ...soon will come the time.” He added. There are many aspects of the Buffalo shooting that don’t add up. Many people online are speculating the shooting smells like a CIA psy-op. In his video, the shooter name-drops many organizations the Feds want banned, used all of the weapons the Feds want banned, was double-tapping people he shot, and was doing tactical reloads behind cover like a trained operator. Gendron’s manifesto is also cheap copy of Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant’s manifesto. We know that the Feds recruit mentally ill and impressionable young men and train them to be domestic terrorists in order to progress their own agenda. And Gendron has a known history of mental illness.
Buffalo Killer’s Goal Was To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ in US
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkd5dGNVQXBKWmtB

Buffalo Killer’s Goal Was To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ in US

May 17, 2022 1:20 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Taxpayers in the US and Europe paid billions upon billions of dollars for these vaccines that Bill Gates has just dismissed with a giggle.

Gates isn’t the only one dismissing the vaccines. Pfizer CEO Alert Bourla explained to the World Economic Forum in Davos that there is a 7,000,000,000 dose surplus of his Covid-19 vaccine sitting in warehouses around the world. His reason for this massive over-supply?

According to the Big Pharma boss, there aren’t “enough educated populations that believe the vaccines are doing well.

Meanwhile, can somebody explain what is going on with the Pfizer CEO’s neck? Is he a lizard?

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

1 Comment

  1. This shows how many fools there are in the world. A man with zero medical training of any kind from any single institution has suddenly become an authority on human health. He couldn’t even code properly and had to steal ideas from friends and business partners so mom could go to IBM and get him situated.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.