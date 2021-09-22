Bill Gates Gets Very Uncomfortable When Asked About Jeffrey Epstein

Billionaire Bill Gates appeared visibly uncomfortable when asked about his relationship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during Wednesday’s PBS’s “NewsHour” show.

When the billionaire philanthropist was asked what lesson he had learned from the “mistake” of meeting the now-deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Gates said “he’s dead”

Back in August the microsft founder described his relationship with Epstein as a “huge mistake”.

Gates’ relationship with Epstein begun after he had been convicted of sex crimes involving underage girls. The two met on numerous occasions starting in 2011, including at least three times at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse

Gates clearly wasn’t prepared to be asked about any sensitive topics and seemed very uncomfortable when the interview turned to the topic of Epstein.

Thr Mail Online reports: PBS presenter Judy Woodruff asked: ‘You had a number of meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, who – when you met him 10 years ago – was convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors. What did you know about him when you were meeting with him, as you’ve said yourself, in the hopes of raising money?’

Gates immediately started stammering and fidgeting with his ring finger as he replied: ‘Uh, you know, I had dinners with him. Uh, I regret doing that. He had relationships he said with people he said would give to public health. Not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction.’

‘Those meetings were a mistake,’ he added. ‘They didn’t result in what he purported, and I cut them off. You know, that goes back a long time ago now. There’s – so there’s nothing new on that.’

But Woodruff noted that he continued to meet with Epstein over several years in personal and business settings.

Melinda was reported to have been ‘furious’ at Bill’s relationship with Epstein after the couple visited the predator’s Upper East Side townhouse in September 2013.

Epstein meanwhile provided advice to Gates on how he might end his ‘toxic’ marriage, sources told The Daily Beast earlier this year.

Woodruff asked what Gates did when he found out about Epstein’s background.

He shrugged and said: ‘Well you know, I said I regretted having those dinners, and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing new on that.’

The interviewer followed up by asking: ‘Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else, looking at this?’

Gates threw his hands up in the air and responded: ‘Well, he’s dead, so… you know, in general, you always have to be careful.’

He quickly changed topic to his charity, saying: ‘And you know, the, you know, I’m – I’m very proud of what we’ve done in philanthropy and very proud of the work of the foundation. You know, that’s—that’s what I get up every day and focus on.’

