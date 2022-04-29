Bill Gates Funds New Vaccine To Vaccinate Against Vaccine-Derived Polio

Vaccine-derived polio is exploding around the world so Bill Gates has funded a new vaccine to vaccinate against the monster they created.

The question must be asked: how long until Bill Gates and Big Pharma release a Covid-19 vaccine to vaccinate against vaccine-derived health problems caused with the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines?

The world spent billions of dollars over the last 15 years in an effort to wipe out polio through vaccination efforts. Initially the results were impressive, with cases plunging an estimated 350,000 cases in 1988 to just several dozen in 2016.

Per NPR:



But in recent years, polio incidence has started to inch back up. The reason has to do with the type of vaccine used in many parts of the world, primarily in low- and middle-income countries. While the United States and other Western countries inject an inactivated virus that poses no risk of spread and are now polio-free, other countries rely on an oral vaccine. It’s cheap, it’s easy to administer and two or more doses confer lifelong immunity. But it’s made with living, weakened virus. And that poses a problem. Those who’ve been immunized with live virus can shed it in their stool, which can then spread through sewage in places with poor sanitation. If the virus stays weak, it can expose the unvaccinated to polio and give them immunity. But if it mutates and regains virulence, someone who isn’t vaccinated can become sick with vaccine-derived polio after contact with the contaminated wastewater.



Now countries that had previously eradicated polio are seeing an explosion of vaccine-derived poliovirus cases.

With 25 countries reporting cases of vaccine-derived polio, public health officials are sounding the alarm. Even a single case in a country is a concern, since the virus is highly infectious and spreads like wildfire.

So, once again, Big Pharma is rolling out a new polio vaccine. This time its a vaccine designed to counteract the virus it created.

The new vaccine has been rolled out to 265 million children in Africa already. The children refer to it as “juice”

What we did is three independent modifications” to make reactivation less likely, says Ananda Bandyopadhyay, deputy director for polio at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The researchers tweaked the virus so that it has to accumulate more mutations to become virulent and has a harder time amassing those mutations. For example, they’ve altered the polymerase, one of the key enzymes responsible for introducing mutations, reducing its ability to mix and match genes from different viruses.

Following clinical trials, the Gates-funded vaccine was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization last year.

Since March 2021, 265 million doses have been administered to children across 14 countries, primarily in Africa, which have either seen documented cases of vaccine-derived polio or are neighbors to locations where this type of polio has been recorded.