Bill Gates Flew on Lolita Express With Jeffrey Epstein After Child Sex Conviction

Newly released flight logs reveal that Bill Gates flew with Jeffrey Epstein on the “Lolita Express” just four years after Epstein was convicted of a child sex crime and served time behind bars for soliciting a minor under the age of 18 for sex.

Flight records reveal that Gates flew with Epstein from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Palm Beach on March 1, 2013, one of the few flights that year where pilot Larry Viskoski recorded the name of a passenger.

A representative for Gates did not respond to a request for comment, and the pairing of Gates and Epstein appears odd on the surface considering the work Melinda Gates and the couple’s foundation claims to do for young women around the world.

DailyMail report: The pair had spent time together previously, most notably at the annual Edge Dinner, which each year welcomes billionaires from around the world to come together and discuss advancements they are working in on the worlds of math, science and technology.

In fact, the 2013 dinner took place just two nights before they flew to Florida, though neither of the men are pictured attending that year’s event.

Epstein did claim he worked as a financial adviser to Gates for some time, but that claim was later shot down by the Microsoft founder’s representative.

The two men do however both own property in southern Florida, where Epstein had two homes including a $12 million Palm Beach mansion and Gates owns a five-property compound in Wellington that he purchased for a total of $40 million.

Flight records: Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday morning, had told people in the past that he was a financial adviser to Gates (flight data above)

In a biography that was published on the website for Edge, but later deleted, it is noted that Epstein ‘founded the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation in 2000 to fund and support cutting edge science around the world.’

He is also said to be ‘one of the largest supporters of individual scientists, including theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and Nobel Laureates Gerard ‘t Hooft, David Gross and Frank Wilczek.’

In an alarming addition, the biography then states that Epstein has taken ‘an active role in supporting education across the United States as well as philanthropy in the US Virgin Islands, where the foundation is based.’

He traveled to the 2002 dinner with guests including architect David Rockwell, author Michael Wolff, journalist Richard Cook, and literary agent John Brockman – who was also the editor of the Edge website.

Gates was not the only famous name to hop aboard Epstein’s plane either, with the serial pedophile also welcoming famed newsman Walter Cronkite, architect Peter Marino and a passenger identified as John Roberts.

He flew with Epstein on at least two occasions according to flight records, from March 22, 2010 and February 10, 2011.

In 2010 the plane with Roberts traveled from Palm Beach to Oakland, and the following year from Palm Beach to Teterboro.

This in addition to the already noted famous guests such as Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker and Prince Andrew.

Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘sex slaves’ claim that they engaged in sexual acts with Prince Andrew – one of whom was underage at the time.

Virginia Roberts, whose defamation case against Epstein’s alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell is the source of these unsealed documents, provides a photo of herself with Prince Andrew and Maxwell at the later’s London home in one court filing.

She was 17 at the time the photo was taken of the three.

The documents were released Friday morning just moments after the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld the decision to make public over 2,000 pages of court filings that had previously been under seal.

Those documents reveal in great detail the three-year period in which Roberts claims she was Epstein and Maxwell’s ‘sex slave.’

‘One of the individuals Ms. Giuffre was trafficked to was Prince Andrew – trafficking that took place in Defendant’s own townhouse in London,’ states the filing, which was in response to a Motion to Dismiss from Maxwell’s attorneys.

‘There exist flight logs evidencing Ms. Giuffre flying to London alongside Defendant and Epstein on Epstein’s private plane, and a photo of Ms. Giuffre, Defendant, and the Prince, without Defendant ever offering a legal reasonable explanation for that photo being taken, or for traveling with a 17 year old girl overseas.