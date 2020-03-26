Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates has offered some insights into the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the TED connects interview below, Mr Gates, who recently resigned from Microsoft’s board to spend more time on philanthropic activities, discusses why testing and self-isolation are absolutely essential and which medical advancements are showing promise.
He also criticises the US government’s delayed response and explains what he believes it will take for the world to endure the coronavirus crisis.
Niamh Harris
Writer at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Bill Gates Explains How We Need To Respond To The Coronavirus Pandemic - March 26, 2020
- Biden Reappears Stumbling Through Coronavirus Video - March 25, 2020
- Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus - March 25, 2020