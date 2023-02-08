Bill Gates Declares It’s OK for Him To Use Private Jets Because He’s ‘Saving the Planet’

Bill Gates has declared that it is perfectly fine for him to use private jets because he’s busy ‘saving the planet’ on behalf of humanity.
Yes, really.
In a recent interview with a BBC reporter, Gates claimed that because he continues to “spend billions of dollars” on climate change activism, his carbon footprint is a non-issue.
“Should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?” Gates said in the interview with Amol Rajan.
“I’m comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy Group is spending, that I’m part of the solution,” he added.
Summit.news reports: Most recently, Gates flew around Australia on board his $70 million dollar luxury private jet lecturing people about climate change.
Gates, who has declared that the energy crisis is a good thing, owns no fewer than FOUR private jets at a combined cost of $194 million dollars.
A study carried out by Linnaeus University economics professor Stefan Gössling found that Gates flew more than 213,000 miles on 59 private jet flights in 2017 alone.
Gates emitted an estimated 1,760 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, over a hundred times more than the emissions per capita in the United States, according to data from the World Bank.
Elsewhere during the carefully constructed interview, Gates said he was surprised that he was targeted by ‘conspiracy theorists’ for pushing vaccines during the pandemic.
Gates again repeated a talking point about it being more important to mass vaccinate humanity than to travel to Mars.
While the BBC interview was set up to look like Gates was being challenged or grilled, he wasn’t asked about being pally with deceased elitist pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
