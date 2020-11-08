Bill Gates Congratulates Joe Biden Saying He Looks Forward To Getting ‘Pandemic Under Control’

Bill Gates has tweeted his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the presidential election

He also said that he is now looking forward to getting the “surging pandemic under control.”

“Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris,” the billionaire philanthropist tweeted.

“Thank you to the election officials and campaign workers who worked tirelessly to ensure a record number of Americans could cast a ballot and have it counted during such an challenging time for our country.”

Gates then added “I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequality and opportunity at home.”