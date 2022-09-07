Bill Gates Caught Spending $319 Million on Buying Off Mainstream Media Journalists

A disturbing new report reveals that billionaire Bill Gates has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on funding mainstream media outlets all over the world, turning them into propaganda mouthpieces for his globalist agenda.

An investigation by the independent outlet MintPress reports that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has distributed $319 million in the form of over 30,000 individual grants to media outlets and fact checkers.

Major mainstream news outlets including CNN, NBC, The Atlantic, The Financial Times, BBC and others are all beneficiaries of Gates’s funding. None of these outlets provide any notification to their audience that they are bought and paid for by Bill Gates.

NPR was the largest recipient, accepting a whopping $24 million in funding. The Guardian follows with nearly $13 million. Unsurprisingly, Gates receives a free pass in the corporate media he funds. Generally presented as a kindly nerd who wants to save the world, the Microsoft co-founder was even unironically christened “Saint Bill” by The Guardian.

Gates’ money has even infiltrated the German media, with the outlet Der Spiegel benefiting from $5 million in funding. Other international outlets that received millions from Gates include France’s Le Monde and South African outlet Bhekisisa.

In total, Gates has funneled $166 million directly to media outlets while distributing the remaining millions to various media centers and journalism organizations.

In Canada, the World University Service of Canada received $12 million from the foundation.

Gates’ money has even flowed into Chinese media, with Caixin Media receiving $250,000 from the mogul and Tsinghua University benefiting from a $450,000 grant provided by the foundation.

In June, it was revealed that Gates also gave tens of millions of dollars to various Canadian pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

The Gates Foundation provided a total of $23 million to facilities like the Institut de Cardiologie de Montreal to “provide effective, accessible, scalable treatment for COVID-19.”

Other projects under the initiative include grants to Emerging Ag Inc. to “increase awareness and understanding of possible gene drive applications for public good purposes within international policy forums.”