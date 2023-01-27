Bill Gates Caught Flying Private Jet While Ordering People To Eat Bugs To Fight Climate Change

Globalist billionaire and climate activist Bill Gates is currently flying around the world onboard his $70 million dollar private jet, lecturing common people about their carbon footprint while emitting one the size of a small country.

It is ‘one rule for thee and another me.’

The World Economic Forum agenda contributer is currently in Australia, trying to drum up business for his Breakthrough Energy company by telling investors, “The reason why climate change is worth investing in massively is because it will get worse and worse over time.”

The potential for climate catastrophe doesn’t appear to be enough for Gates to change his own behavior, however, as he burns around 1,700 liters of fuel per hour while gallivanting around in his $70m Gulfstream.

The billionaire spent some time relaxing on Lizard Island (how appropriate) on Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef before taking the gas guzzling form of transport to travel to Sydney for a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Summit report: Gates owns no fewer than FOUR private jets at a combined cost of $194 million dollars.

Gates spewed his usual alarmist rhetoric, claiming that man made global warming will lead to “all sorts of natural ecosystems disappear and all sorts of places in the world you can’t do outdoor work.”

“Climate change is not yet having the negative effects of a disease like malaria, which kills 400,00 children a year,” Gates told attendees at an event hosted by the Lowy Institute think-tank.

The globalist philanthropist said, “The key is to minimise the warming as much as possible,” although Mr. Gates himself won’t be contributing to that goal by flying commercial.

It’s very much ‘do as I say, not as I do’ after Gates acknowledged in his 2021 book How To Avoid Climate Disaster that he was a total hypocrite.

“I am aware that I’m an imperfect messenger on climate change,” he wrote, adding, “I own big houses and fly in private planes – in fact, I took one to Paris for the climate conference, so who am I to lecture anyone on the environment?”

“I plead guilty to all three charges. I can’t deny being a rich guy with an opinion. I do believe, though, that it is an informed opinion, and I am always trying to learn more.”

Apparently, ‘learning more’ means continuing to browbeat you over your carbon footprint while Gates himself emits one the size of a small country.

Gates’ behavior once again exemplifies how mega-rich climate change preachers don’t actually believe their own propaganda about rising CO2 levels causing apocalyptic climate change.