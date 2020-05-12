Bill Gates Can’t Hide a HUGE Smirk as CNN Host Says Economy Will Take ‘Long Time To Recover’

Microsoft founder and self-styled savior of the world Bill Gates couldn’t suppress a huge smirk when a CNN anchor said people will be surprised at how badly the US economy will crash and burn in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The economy is not going to be anything like it was,” said Fareed Zakaria, as Bill Gates started nodding and breaking into a huge smile.

Zakaria added “it’s going to take a long time to recover. People are going to be surprised at how slow and how fitful this is.“

By this point Bill Gates was nodding enthusiastically and smirking from ear to ear.

Why is Bill Gates smiling so big when the reporter says the economy is going to take a long time to recover? pic.twitter.com/Gxgpq0Ql00 — Grace 🔎 (@reallygraceful) April 29, 2020

Social media users were horrified with Gates’ less than sympathetic display, with many describing his performance on CNN as psychopathic.

“He does a little laugh every time he talks about human suffering. I’ve noticed,” D Watkinson said.

“Totally agree. Does it all the time. Duping delight it’s called. Subconscious Micro expressions of joy,” said Clifford Worley.

“I have noticed as well. It gives me chills to think that someone can be so evil and wish such great harm,” said Helisa.

“Old Scratch has made him many promises, all to be broken. Vegas taking bets on which circle of Hell ol’ Billy gets,” said Benson Daltrey.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. SLAMS ‘CREEPY’ BILL GATES

Bill Gates “landed the job of dictating world health policy with no election, no appointment, no oversight and no accountability,” says Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is demanding to know how and why this happened, adding “Does anybody else think this is creepy?“

Kennedy Jr.’s probing questions regarding Bill Gates and his unofficial role as “dictator of world health policy” were met with an overwhelmingly positive response by Instagram users.

“Beyond creepy. It’s terrifying,” replied hlr725.

“Yes this is crazy and people need to wake up. Just because he has a bunch of money doesn’t mean he gets to rule everyone and decide what we inject into our bodies,” surmised kbebernes.

“Furthermore, why is he seeking indemnity from world governments?” said umanie.

“And why is Marina Abromovic Microsoft’s new spokeswoman?” queried gracywaldon.

Last week Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed Bill Gates and his “messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology.”

“Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vac ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control over global health policy—the spear tip of corporate neo-imperialism,” Kennedy Jr. wrote.

“Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology and a god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.”

RELATED: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: ‘Bill Gates Couldn’t Even Save Windows From Viruses… He Needs To Sit Down’