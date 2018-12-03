Bill Gates Announces Plans To Use ‘Chemtrails’ to ‘Solve Global Warming’

Bill Gates has announced plans to spray particles into the atmosphere 12 miles above the Earth to “dim the sun” in order to “stop global warming.”

Harvard scientists, funded by Bill Gates, are attempting to copy the effects of a massive volcanic eruption to block the sun’s rays and reflect them back into space.

As part of a $3 million experiment, the team from Harvard University will “spray tiny chalk particles into the atmosphere 12 miles above the Earth,“

They hope these chemtrails will have a similar effect to an erupting volcano releasing sulphur dioxide.

MailOnline reports: In 1991, Mount Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines, releasing 20 million tons of sulphur dioxide. That cooled the planet by 32.9 degrees Fahrenheit for 18 months.

The team hopes to launch a steerable balloon over the southwest United States before next July. It will release jets of calcium carbonate, or chalk dust. Scientists will measure how this affects the Sun’s light.

Opponents say spraying particles in such a way might damage the ozone layer and disrupt rainfall patterns, which could cause drought in some areas, according to The Times.

And they say such geo-engineering diverts attention from cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Although controversial, some think that trying to mimic the impacts of a volcano eruption is a viable way to control global warming.

This proposed type of climate geoengineering is called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).

Theoretically if done at scale — and sustained — the impact can be large. The 1-degree temperature drop which accompanied Mount Pinatubo’s eruption is equal to about half of the human-caused warming Earth has experienced since the Industrial Revolution began.

CBS reports: Dr. Gernot Wagner from Harvard University is an author of the paper. He said their study shows this type of geoengineering “… would be technically possible strictly from an engineering perspective. It would also be remarkably inexpensive, at an average of around $2 to 2.5 billion per year over the first 15 years.”

But to reach that point, the study said an entirely new aircraft needs to be developed. Partly because missions would need to be conducted at nearly double the cruising altitude of commercial airplanes. The study’s co-author, Wake Smith explained, “No existing aircraft has the combination of altitude and payload capabilities required.”

So, the team investigated what it would cost to develop an aircraft they dub the SAI Lofter (SAIL). They say its fuselage would have a stubby design and the wing area — as well as the thrust — would need to be twice as large. In total, the team estimates the development cost for the airframe to be $2 billion and $350 million to modify existing engines.

In their hypothetical plan, the fleet would start with eight planes in the first year and rise to just under 100 within 15 years. In year one, there would be 4,000 missions, increasing to just over 60,000 per year by year 15. As you can see, this would need to be a sustained and escalating effort.

As one may imagine, a concept like this comes with a lot of controversy.