Bill Gates Announces $4.7 Million Grant For Company That Sells Face Masks For Cows

March 13, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced a $4.7 million grant for Zelp, a startup company that sells face masks for cows as part of a cabon offset credit scam.

Startup Zelp, founded by Francisco Norris, uses technology to purportedly convert methane burped out by dairy and beef herds into water and carbon dioxide in an attempt to stem emissions.

Farmers rent the devices, so that they can label their meat as more environmentally friendly and then Zelp doubles down on the scam by selling carbon offset credits.

Zelp, which also has the backing of King Charles, has been working with one of the UK’s largest meat producers to trial the devices on cows to “cut the carbon footprint of British beef.”

Around 95 per cent of the methane emitted by a cow is supposed to come from their mouths and nostrils, according to Zelp.

The face mask sits around the animal’s head and captures methane emitted when it exhales. The gas travels through a micro-sized catalytic converter, and it is released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide and water vapour.

The company said tests had shown a 53 per cent reduction in methane emissions, and it is hoping to reach 60 per cent next year.

