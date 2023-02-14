Bill Gates: ‘AI Will Help Me Eradicate Non-Mainstream Views’

Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates has boasted that artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to help the globalists eradicate non-mainstream views from the internet.

In an interview published on Thursday with German outlet Handelsblatt, Gates told chief editor Sebastian Matthes that he believes AI will help the elites roll out their globalist agenda.

“I’m certainly concerned about political polarization, and I know the U.S. situation best of all. I wouldn’t have expected people to attack the Capitol [on Jan. 6, 2021], or people to deny the validity of election results. I‘m in a state of shock about that,” Gates said in response to a question about the spreading of “misinformation” via AI.

“We can’t blame AI for that. That happened. It may have been magnified by digital channels that allow various conspiracy theories like QAnon or whatever to be blasted out by people who wanted to believe those things. So, the digital tools may have played an auxiliary role,” he added.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: When asked if he was concerned about AI spreading disinformation, Gates said it was more of a future problem than a current one, and that AI might be used to fix the “misinformation” that exists today.

“It could, in the future. That’s not the phenomena that we have today,” Gates said. “How are we [going to] solve the digital misinformation that is a factor in polarization? You’ll have to take AI into consideration.”

Gates added that his generation is yet to solve the issue of “misinformation that digital channels can magnify. People can just have confirmation bias of only seeing the stuff they agree with and get kind of outraged in a way that drives political polarization,” Epoch Times reported.

