Bill Gates Admits ‘We Didn’t Understand Covid Had A Fairly Low Fatality Rate’

After pushing lockdowns and experimental vaccines and helping destroy the world’s economies, Bill Gates walks back COVID.

During a recent interview to promote his new book, Gates admits that he and his foundation experts: “didn’t understand that it’s a fairly low fatality rate & that it’s a disease mainly in the elderly, kind of like flu is, although a bit different than that.”

Gates words seem remarkably similar to some of the worlds top lockdown opponents who were saying the very same things since the start of the so called pandemic..

Social media users were also blasted as conpsiracy theorists and kicked off the platforms for saying the same.

Bill Gates needs to stay away from public health.