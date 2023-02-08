Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Were Bought To Market So Fast Safety Was Compromised

February 8, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
Bill Gates has admitted on live TV that Covid-19 vaccines were bought to the market so quickly that normal safety measures and regulations were compromised.

Responding was responding to a question regarding “compromises” in “some of the safety measures that would normally be expected to create a vaccine.”

“Well of course,” Gates agreed, before smirking and saying “If you want to wait two years to see if the side-effect shows up, that takes two years.”

As the globalist elite continue finding it harder and harder to convince humanity to submit to the experimental Covid jabs and endless boosters, they are having to find cunning new ways to force their jabs on us.

Rather than admitting that humanity has woken up to the truth about the disastrous experimental Covid-19 jabs, Bill Gates, who is not a doctor, is doubling down and taking it upon himself to vaccinate the world by stealth. Watch:

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
