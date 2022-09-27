Bill Clinton Tells Tom Hanks: ‘Saving Democracy’ From MAGA Republicans Is a ‘Zero-Sum Game’

Former President Bill Clinton did his part to spread Democrat propaganda for the midterm elections at an event Saturday with Tom Hanks, telling the audience that “saving our democracy” from MAGA Republicans is a “zero-sum game.”
A zero-sum game describes a relationship or competition where one person’s gain is the other person’s loss. Using this term means Clinton believes there is no room for compromise with the political enemy and MAGA Republicans must be reduced to zero.
Clinton appeared Saturday at A+E Networks and the History Channel’s History Talks, according to a Variety report. Along with Hanks, the former president was joined by his daughter, Chelsea, and celebrity chef José Andrés.
“What’s more important? Our common humanity or differences?” Clinton asked Hanks on stage. “And what works better to build the kind of future we all want? Does cooperation work better or is everything a zero-sum game?”
Clinton answered his own rhetorical question: “Life is not a zero-sum game. Football is a zero-sum game — I’ve already watched one game today. I hope it’s not true, but it may be true that saving our democracy is just a zero-sum game because democracy is fragile right now.”
Breitbart report: Clinton’s talking points echoed recent comments by President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats, including Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams, who have claimed democracy is under attack from Trump supporters.
At his now-infamous Philadelphia speech earlier this month, Biden portrayed American democracy as imperiled.
“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault,” he said, later adding that Trump and his supporters represent an “extremism that threatens the foundations of our Republic.”
Following an overwhelmingly negative public reaction to his speech, Biden later tried to walk back his attacks on MAGA Republicans.
