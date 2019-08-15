Bill Clinton Seen with Woman on Each Arm on Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’, Court Docs Claim

Bill Clinton was seen frolicking with two women during a stay at Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous ‘pedo island‘, court documents claim.

The allegations come from Virginia Gueffre, a former teenage “sex slave” to the pedophile billionaire.

Gueffre released a manuscript hours before Epstein’s alleged suicide on Saturday, which added to more than 2,000 documents of a lawsuit pending against Epstein and some of his VIP associates.

Thesun.co.uk reports: In her statement she claimed the former US President joined her, Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s ex-lover – Epstein and two other women from New York for dinner.

She claims he was teasing the women with “playful pokes” and “brassy comments” before leaving with them at the end of the night.

Virginia writes: “Strolling into the darkness with two beautiful girls around either arm, Bill seemed content to retire for the evening.”

Earlier, we reported how investigators scoured the billionaire’s private US Virgin Island – dubbed “orgy island” – following allegations under-age girls were used as sex slaves and abused inside a bizarre temple.

Footage showed a large group of FBI officers arriving at the pier of Little St James and accessing the disgraced financier’s property with golf buggies.

The images came after Epstein – who was awaiting trial on child sex abuse charges – died after apparently hanging himself in his New York jail cell, it has been reported.

He died hours after the legal documents were unsealed by a US court on Friday, which contained lurid allegations against him and his former girlfriend and alleged “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell.

US Attorney General William Barr said the probe into Epstein would continue following his death and that his alleged accomplices “should not rest easy.”

Photos from Monday’s raid on his island, located off the coast of St Thomas, show the officers with “FBI” emblazoned on their jackets arriving by boat.

However, there is absolutely nothing to suggest Mr Clinton- who has reportedly denied even visiting the island – is in anyway linked to the underage sex investigation.

However, Donald Trump today cast doubt over his predecessor’s claims he hadn’t visit Little St. James.

He said: “I know he was on his (Epstein’s) plane 27 times, and he said he was on the plane four times.

“But when they checked the plane log, Bill Clinton – who was a very good friend of Epstein’s – he was on the plane about 27 or 28 times. So why did he say four times?

“And then the question you have to ask is: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? Because Epstein had an island – that was not a good place as I understand it.

“I was never there. So you have to ask: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? That’s the question. You find that out, you’re going to know a lot.”

Trump retweeted a post Saturday that linked to a news site that showed unsealed court documents naming Clinton as taking private trips to Epstein’s island.

Mr Clinton has previously claimed he knew nothing about the crimes Epstein was recently charged with in New York.