Bill Clinton Rushed to Hospital As Child Sex Lawsuit Moves Forward

Former President Bill Clinton was rushed to hospital on Thursday night due to a non-Covid related medical emergency, according to reports.

His hospitalization occurs as the ongoing child sex trafficking lawsuit involving Prince Andrew and others progresses through the U.S. justice system.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Irvine, California, hospital confirms that former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been admitted there as a patient pic.twitter.com/v4TTeEb1VQ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021

Child Sex Slave: Bill Clinton DID Visit Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island’

Foxnews.com reports: The former president, 75, was in Southern California to attend private events related to the Clinton Foundation, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was admitted to the hospital after feeling fatigued following a gathering with some friends in Orange County, the report said.

A source close to the situation told Fox News the former president was “diagnosed as a urological infection which morphed into a broader infection. As you can see in his statement from his doctors, the prognosis is good and they hope to have him home soon. He’s up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff.”

Clinton’s infection is a type that is common among the elderly, Urena told the L.A. Times.

Hillary Clinton seen at hospital

Just after midnight Friday, California time, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin were seen leaving the hospital and departing in a motorcade that was accompanied by local law enforcement vehicles. A Fox News reporter at the scene said Mrs. Clinton appeared also to be in good spirits, chatting with others as she exited the hospital.

Hillary Clinton was not in California on Tuesday when the former president was hospitalized, but she flew to California and attended a foundation event Thursday before visiting her husband at the hospital, the L.A. Times reported.

Urena released a joint statement from Doctors Alpesh Amin, chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, and Lisa Bardack, director of Hospital Medicine for UCI Health.

“President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection,” the doctors wrote. “He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.”

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors added. “The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”