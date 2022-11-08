Bill Clinton roars with laughter when confronted about his ties to elite pedophilia

Bill Clinton was filmed roaring with laughter when he was questioned by a reporter on Monday about his ties to elite pedophilia.
Clinton was campaigning in South Texas for Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar when he was unexpectedly approached by journalist “Juan More News.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“Mr. Clinton? Any comments on your alleged allegation of your connection with Jeffrey Epstein?” Juan asked the former President.
Latest Videos
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
“I think the evidence is in,” Clinton responded.
Infowars.com reports: Following the interaction, Twitter users warned the reporter he could be putting himself in personal danger, after which Juan More News posted an update affirming he’s “not suicidal…just in case.”
Clinton, like many other prominent leftists, was a close associate of Epstein, who died under mysterious circumstances in his Manhattan jail cell.
Flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration have shown Clinton flew on the deceased convicted pedophile’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” at least 26 times, and he reportedly ditched his Secret Service protection for five of those flights.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Dutch Government Preparing To Cancel World Economic Forum Membership: “We Are a Sovereign Nation” - November 8, 2022
- White House Urges Americans To ‘Wait for Our Approval’ Before Declaring Midterm Winners - November 8, 2022
- Bill Clinton Roars With Laughter When Confronted About His Ties to Elite Pedophilia - November 8, 2022