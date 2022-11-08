Bill Clinton roars with laughter when confronted about his ties to elite pedophilia

Bill Clinton was filmed roaring with laughter when he was questioned by a reporter on Monday about his ties to elite pedophilia.

Clinton was campaigning in South Texas for Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar when he was unexpectedly approached by journalist “Juan More News.”

“Mr. Clinton? Any comments on your alleged allegation of your connection with Jeffrey Epstein?” Juan asked the former President.

“I think the evidence is in,” Clinton responded.

Clinton, like many other prominent leftists, was a close associate of Epstein, who died under mysterious circumstances in his Manhattan jail cell.

Flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration have shown Clinton flew on the deceased convicted pedophile’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” at least 26 times, and he reportedly ditched his Secret Service protection for five of those flights.