Bill Clinton Lectures President Trump On His Behavior In The Oval Office

Former president Bill Clinton attempted to paint Donald Trump as an ineffective leader during his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday

Former President @BillClinton: "You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully, and belittle."



Full #DemConvention video here: https://t.co/lshxR0cdBt pic.twitter.com/NRy3MSMJJI — CSPAN (@cspan) August 19, 2020

Clinton discussed the importance of the Oval Office and even lectured President Trump about his behavior.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it’s a storm centre. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there,” said Clinton.

However the hypocrisy of his ‘lecture’ was quickly pointed about by social media users who reminded the former president of his time in the Oval Office.

“With a straight face, Bill Clinton just tried to tell us ‘how’ the Oval Office should be used,” tweeted Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley.

The Mail Online reports: Trump’s fundraising team, on the Trump War Room account, said that Clinton was ‘the last person who should be giving lectures on what should or should not be happening in the Oval Office’.

Juanita Broaddrick, who in 1999 alleged that Clinton raped her in April 1978, while he was attorney general of Arkansas, was also scathing.

‘There are good men and there are bad men. Bill Clinton is a very bad man,’ she said.

Other social media users remarked at the ‘amazing’ decision to have the ‘heavily incriminated’ former president speak.

Fernando Uribe, a professor at Rutgers University, described Clinton as ‘a clown’.

‘For this CLOWN @BillClinton to lecture anyone about conduct in the Oval Office is absolutely RIDICULOUS,’ he said.

‘If the people who still support him had any dignity, they would denounce him.’

Donald Trump’s fundraising account tweeted its anger at Clinton’s hypocrisy



Dan Bongino, conservative podcast host, tweeted simply: ‘Cringe.’

And another mocked the media for their ‘sudden revulsion’ at Clinton addressing the convention, noting that many had hoped four years ago for him to be back in the White House.

A Twitter user replied: ‘Best thing about the DNC tonight … Bill Clinton talking about what the Oval Office is for.

‘On the same day highly inappropriate pictures were released of him. I can’t believe they didn’t pull him from the line up!!

‘You just can’t make this up people. WTG DEMS!!’

Clinton’s address also came on the day that embarrassing new photos were published showing him receiving a neck massage, seated and fully clothed, by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

In the photos, Clinton sits comfortably and laughs as Chauntae Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist who acted as Epstein’s personal masseuse, rubs her hands into his shoulders to get out the kinks in his neck.

Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002.

One Twitter user described Clinton as ‘being heavily incriminated’ by the Maxwell documents