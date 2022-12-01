Bill Clinton Is “Grateful To Be Vaccinated & Boosted” After Testing Positive For Covid

Bill Clinton has expressed his gratitude for the covid vaccinations afer announcing that he had tested positive for the virus but was only experiencing mild symptoms.
The former president made the remarks on Wednesday adding:“ I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home.”
He then called on everyone get their shots, saying: “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”
His words echoed those made by his wife earlier this year.
In March Hillary also announced that she had tested positive for Covid. She too was grateful for the vaccines and also urged others to get theirs…
She said: “Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”
