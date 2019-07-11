Bill Clinton Fails To Account for Contact with Jeffrey Epstein While POTUS

Bombshell new information has thrown a wrench into Bill Clinton’s desperate efforts to distance himself from accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this week Team Clinton lurched into damage control mode and released a statement detailing the instances Bill Clinton interacted with the alleged sex trafficker and notorious pedophile. They admit that Slick Willy flew on his personal airplane, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” but “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been charged in New York.“

Statement on Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/98ha9YYd1l — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 8, 2019

There is one problem for Team Clinton though. Meticulous researchers have uncovered reports from Miami in the 90s, and they don’t support Bill Clinton’s version of events regarding his relationship with Epstein.

A nearly 25-year-old Palm Beach Post report, reviewed by Fox News, indicates that Clinton and Epstein were interacting years before the instances detailed in Clinton’s statement this week.

Records show Bill Clinton attended a “private dinner” with financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Miami in 1995 — during his first term in the White House.

According to the report published in 1995, the private dinner lasted for three hours and was attended by a “very select group of people.”

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein spending time together in private for three hours? No wonder Team Clinton wanted to remove this episode from the history books.

Fox News: "Former President Bill Clinton dined with financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 1995, records show—years before the interactions detailed in a statement from his office earlier this week." Clinton lied. Imagine my shock. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 10, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein is facing charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy over allegations he sexually abused a network of underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty, but his case is sending shockwaves through the country on speculation there may be a number of high-profile politicians and businessmen, including foreign dignitaries, who were involved with Epstein’s sleazy and illegal activities.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, also owned a mansion in the U.S. Virgin Islands that locals called “Pedophile Island,” according to The New York Post.

“Everybody called it ‘Pedophile Island,’” Kevin Goodrich said of Epstein’s Little St. James Island. Goodrich, a St. Thomas boat operator, called the Epstein’s property “our dark corner.”