Bill Clinton Advisor, Who Was Close Friend of Jeffrey Epstein, Found Dead

Mark Middleton, a former special advisor to Bill Clinton during his presidency who was known for cementing the president’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead. He was 59 and becomes the latest figure close to the Clintons and Epstein to die young without an announced cause of death.

As special advisor to the president, Middleton was responsible for inviting Jeffrey Epstein to the White House at least 17 times. Middleton also flew on Epstein’s notorious private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express”, and is widely credited with introducing the former president to the convicted pedophile.

The cause of his death has not been confirmed and looks set to remain the final mystery in a life defined by inexplicable events. Middleton ran an air conditioning business in Little Rock, Arkansas for decades before he was suddenly appointed a special advisor to Clinton and financial director for his Presidential Campaign.

A spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department said they had not investigated the death.

Bill Clinton meeting Jeffrey Epstein after being introduced by Mark Middleton

Newspunch has extensively reported on how Jeffrey Epstein’s access to the Clinton White House gave him entry to a world of influence and power he would cultivate for the rest of his life and use to impress and threaten underage girls he abused.

White House visitor logs reveal that Middleton appears as the authorizing authority on seven of Epstein’s White House visits, most of which were to the West Wing.

In addition to being a special assistant to the President, Middleton was also assistant to the chief of staff, Thomas ‘Mack’ McLarty.

Former President Bill Clinton with special advisor Mark Middleton

Mark Middleton was survived by his wife Rhea and two daughters

“The Middleton family has lost an inspiring and dedicated leader, as well as a son, brother, husband, and father,” wrote a representative of Middleton Heat & Hair in a Facebook post that was later deleted.

“Mark leaves behind a company that he helped build from the ground up alongside his family and was proud to run for the last 25 years. No words can express our sadness over this loss or our gratitude for your support and prayers during this time”.

In February 1995, Middleton left the White House. The following year, an investigation by the White House found that he had abused his access to impress business clients and he was barred from the property without senior approval. He denied these claims.

Following his stint in D.C., Middleton was also a managing partner of the MidCorp Capital investment firm and leveraged his Beltway connections for the benefit of multiple “non-profit” foundations.

Middleton is survived by his wife Rhea; his two daughters Lindsay and Lauren; father Charles Middleton; mother Anita Middleton-Kellar; brother Steven Middleton and sister Sandra Leeann Middleton-Marshall.