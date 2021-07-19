Bill Burr: ‘Treasonous CNN Is Un-American Sh*t’

Comedian Bill Burr has slammed CNN on his recent podcast, calling the corporate media outlet “treasonous and un-American” over their blatant activism on behalf of the Democratic Party.

The comedian noted that his mother-in-law watches CNN when coming over to babysit his children.

“She always puts on CNN,” he complained.

“And do you know what those f***ing morons are doing? Do you know what those f***ing morons are doing?! They’re f***ing talking about Trump.”

“It’s like, do you think these people give a f*** who’s president? They want Darth Vader to come back. They want him (Trump) to come back. Because they had nothing to talk about because it’s show business, and Joe Biden is a f***ing bore,” Burr said.

Burr also blasted the outlet for cheerleading Joe Biden:

“They can’t b**** about [Biden] because he’s wearing a blue tie,” he said, referring to POTUS being a Democrat.

“So now what do they do? They’re going out there; they’re doing what they did the first time to get this guy [Trump] elected, by giving him all this free coverage, while they act like they allegedly don’t like him,” Burr added.

“I don’t buy it. I don’t buy it. They are a corporate news channel.”