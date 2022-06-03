Bilderberg Meeting Behind Closed Doors in DC and Mainstream Media Is Not Allowed To Talk About It

The Bilderberg Group is meeting behind closed doors in Washington D.C. as we speak and nobody is allowed to talk about it. Despite the high-profile and uber-powerful nature of the guests, there isn’t a single mainstream media article reporting on the meeting of the secretive group.
They say that to learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize. In the case of Bilderberg, it seems their power is even more extreme. Forget about criticizing them. The media is not allowed to even discuss them. For years it was denied the Bilderberg Group even existed. Turns out secret societies exist, and this global elite group is keeping media and everyone else out.
The annual Bilderberg meeting was not held during the previous two years of the pandemic. This year’s event is packed with VIPs, many of them fresh from Davos. The CEO of Pfizer is in attendance, as is the head of the CIA and the Secretary General of NATO. European Prime Ministers and monarchs are mingling with Facebook senior executives, mainstream media editors and three-letter agency spooks.
But apparently the 68th meeting of Bilderberg is not important or interesting enough for a single mainstream media outlet to so much as mention in a single article. Search Google News if you don’t believe me. Despite the fact Bilderberg are meeting to discuss “Geopolitical Realignment” and “NATO challenges” and “Disruption of the Global Financial System”, not a single English language mainstream media outlet has dared to so much as mention the summit.
So what do we know about this secretive meeting of the global elite? Not a lot, as the participants are sworn to secrety regarding who says what during the four day event. Here is what we do know:
The 68th Bilderberg Meeting is taking place from 2 – 5 June 2022 in Washington, D.C. and about 120 participants from 21 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, labour and the media has been invited. The list of participants is available on bilderbergmeetings.org .
The key topics for discussion this year are:
1. Geopolitical Realignments
2. NATO Challenges
3. China
4. Indo-Pacific Realignment
5. Sino-US Tech Competition
6. Russia
7. Continuity of Government and the Economy
8. Disruption of the Global Financial System
9. Disinformation
10. Energy Security and Sustainability
11. Post Pandemic Health
12. Fragmentation of Democratic Societies
13. Trade and Deglobalisation
14. Ukraine
Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting is an annual conference designed to foster dialogue between European and North America elites. Every year, between 120-140 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labour, academia and the media are invited to take part in the meeting. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; approximately a quarter from politics and government and the rest from other fields.
According to the Bilderberg Group, the meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed.
