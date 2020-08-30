‘Biggest Crowd In German History’ Rises Up Against Bill Gates and Big Pharma in Berlin

Germans are rising up against Bill Gates in their millions, demanding humanity wake up and reject the self-styled “world health dictator“, as well as corrupt Big Pharma and the elite who are driving the world towards “global totalitarianism” and “slavery.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to what organizers called “the biggest crowd in German history” on Saturday, as more than a million Germans joined forces to protest what Kennedy Jr. referred to as Bill Gates’ “bio-security agenda, the rise of the authoritarian surveillance state and the Big Pharma sponsored coup d’etat against liberal democracy.”

“The pandemic is a crisis of convenience for the elite who are dictating these policies,” said Kennedy Jr., who praised the huge Berlin crowd for being on the frontline of the fight against global totalitarianism.

“Fifty years ago, my uncle John F. Kennedy came to this city. He came to this land, because Berlin was the frontline against global totalitarianism. And today again, Berlin is frontline against global totalitarianism,” said Kennedy Jr. to a roar of approval from the crowd.

During his opening remarks, Kennedy Jr. said that the corrupt American mainstream media are telling people he came to Berlin “to speak to about five thousand Nazis.“

“But I look at this crowd and I see the opposite of Nazism. I see people of democracy. People who want open government. People who want leaders who are not going to lie to them. People who want leaders who will not make up arbitrary rules and regulations to orchestrate obedience of the population.

“We want health officials who don’t have financial entanglements with the pharmaceutical industry, who are working for us, not Big Pharma.”

“I look at this crowd. I see all the flags of Europe. I see people of every color. I see people of every nation. Every religion. All caring about human dignity, about children’s health. About political freedom. This is the opposite of Nazism.”

“Governments love pandemics. They love pandemics for the same reason they love war. Because it gives them the ability to impose controls on the population that the population would otherwise never accept.“

“It’s a mystery to me that all of these big important people like Bill Gates and Tony Fauci have been planning and thinking about this pandemic for decades. And yet, now that it’s hear, they don’t seem to know what they are talking about.“

“They are making it up as they go along. They are inventing numbers. They cannot give us a PCR test that actually works. They have to change the designation of Covid on the death certificates to make it look more dangerous. The one thing they are good at is pumping up fear.”

Kennedy Jr. then explained that “the only thing a government needs to turn people into slaves is fear.“

“They haven’t done a very good job about protecting public health. But they’ve done a very good of using the quarantine to bring 5G into all of our communities. And to begin the process of shifting us all to a digital currency, which is the beginning of slavery. Because if they control your bank account, they control you behavior.”