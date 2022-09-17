‘Big Win for Free Speech’: 5th Circuit Upholds Texas Law Holding Big Tech Accountable for Censorship

The Fifth Circuit has upheld the free speech rights of American citizens in Texas to prevent Big Tech from censoring them.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ruled on the constitutionality of Texas’s H.B. 20, deciding for Texas in NetChoice v. Paxton.
Therightscoop.com reports: You may remember that the Supreme Court earlier this year blocked enforcement of H.B. 20 while the case worked through the courts.
The ruling is AWESOME, as Texas AG Paxton has been pointing out on Twitter. Which they can’t STOP him from doing.
I may update this post with more info as the reactions roll in, but the fact that the 5th Circuit correctly understood that the purpose of the First Amendment is to protect speech, not to protect the ability to censor speech.
