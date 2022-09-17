‘Big Win for Free Speech’: 5th Circuit Upholds Texas Law Holding Big Tech Accountable for Censorship

The Fifth Circuit has upheld the free speech rights of American citizens in Texas to prevent Big Tech from censoring them.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ruled on the constitutionality of Texas’s H.B. 20, deciding for Texas in NetChoice v. Paxton.

Therightscoop.com reports: You may remember that the Supreme Court earlier this year blocked enforcement of H.B. 20 while the case worked through the courts.

The ruling is AWESOME, as Texas AG Paxton has been pointing out on Twitter. Which they can’t STOP him from doing.

BREAKING: I just secured a MASSIVE VICTORY for the Constitution & Free Speech in fed court: #BigTech CANNOT censor the political voices of ANY Texan! The 5th Circuit “reject[s] the idea that corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say. pic.twitter.com/UijlzYcv7r — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 16, 2022

This part is so good. Big Tech can't justify their censorship regime by claiming free speech rights while at the same time also claiming Section 230 protections. You can't be a publisher while also claiming not to be a publisher. Beautiful. https://t.co/nWWR4shQXC https://t.co/UCCGqiMKmX pic.twitter.com/isl7yRZTl5 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 16, 2022

I may update this post with more info as the reactions roll in, but the fact that the 5th Circuit correctly understood that the purpose of the First Amendment is to protect speech, not to protect the ability to censor speech.