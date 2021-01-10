Big Tech’s Digital ‘War on Terror’: Amazon Bans Parler From Hosting Service

Big Tech ramped up its digital ‘war on terror‘ on Saturday night after Amazon kicked Parler off their hosting services, taking the free-speech platform offline.

In a post on Parler, CEO John Matze slammed Amazon’s desperate attempt to stifle free speech for 74 million Americans:

“Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on amazons proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products.”

“We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business, however Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies,” Matze continued.

Matze added that “this was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Parler has faced what can only be described as a mass coordinated cyber attack by Big Tech, first being banned by Apple and Google within a 24 hour time period.

Amazon’s employees had been lobbying for the platform to be booted so that they could further silence their political adversaries.

In an email obtained by BuzzFeed News, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Trust and Safety team told Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff that “the calls for violence propagating across Parler violated its terms of service and that Amazon is unconvinced that the service’s plan to use volunteers to moderate such things will be effective.”

Of course, they did no such bans when Black Lives Matter was planning riots across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Tik Tok last year.

“Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms. It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service,” the email reads. “[W]e cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others,” the email reads. “Because Parler cannot comply with our terms of service and poses a very real risk to public safety, we plan to suspend Parler’s account effective Sunday, January 10th, at 11:59PM PST.”

In a post on Parler about Apple’s decision to ban them from the app store earlier in the day, CEO John Matze wrote, “Apple will be banning Parler until we give up free speech, institute broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook and we become a surveillance platform by pursuing guilt of those who use Parler before innocence.”

“They claim it is due to violence on the platform. The community disagrees as we hit number 1 on their store today. The same day ‘Hang Mike Pence’, a disgusting violent suggestion, was trending nationally on Twitter. Displaying the horrible double standard Apple and their big tech pack apply to the community,” the statement contined. “Apple, a software monopoly, provides no alternatives to installing apps on your phone other then their store. We do not own our phones, Apple simply rents them to us. Apple, Google and the rest of the anti-competitive pack of big tech tyrants coordinate their moves and work together to stifle competition in the marketplace.”

“More details about our next plans coming soon as we have many options,” Matze concluded.

The ban goes into effect on Sunday, January 10th, at 11:59PM PST.

Big tech has also been banning Trump supporters and allies at a record pace. They want you silenced.