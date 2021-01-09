Big Tech Friday Night Massacre: Google Completely BANS Parler After Trump Announces He Is Joining

Google completely banned Parler from their app store shortly after reports emerged that President Trump had created an account on the platform.

The move to ban Parler comes after Apple hinted they would be following suit in a matter of hours.

First they memory-holed Trump from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – now they are banning the platform he is trying to move to.

In a statement released on Friday, Google boasted that the ban is for “user safety.”

“In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence. All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parler of this clear policy in recent months,” the statement said. “We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US. We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content. In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: To be clear, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Instagram were all used to plot and carry out the massive Black Lives Matter domestic terror attacks on US cities last year. None of them were penalized.

Democrat politicians also endorsed, excused, and stoked the riots — without any censorship from the platforms.

According to Google Play, over five million people had already installed the Parler app on Android.

Apple has also threatened to ban the app if they do not comply with moderation rules within 24 hours.

Big tech is officially waging war on the President of the United States and his supporters.