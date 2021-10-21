Big Pharma Handing Out ‘Blue Pills’ to Compliant Citizens Who Get Vaccinated

Big Pharma is now handing out “blue pills” to reward compliant citizens who recieve the Covid-19 vaccinatoin.

Yes, really.

A pharmacy in New Zealand began handing out the blue pills, which resemble those seen in The Matrix movies, in the form of jellybeans.

“Absolutely losing my shit over the Truly Enormous plastic wrapped single jellybean they gave me for getting my second dose,” Twitter user @thefleetislate wrote.

Summit.news reports: Others compared the jellybean reward to a human dog treat for good behavior.

We are literally being fed like dogs https://t.co/gWx35CjkN1 — daniel (@cunt_crusha) October 20, 2021

I, too, give my dog a treat when he listens to my command https://t.co/nGxhZz4jTg — dr. zeynep (@zeynepmyenisey) October 20, 2021

However, most of the responses in the thread were filled with infantalized adults who sounded like children begging to get their hands on the sweet treat.

Proving her woke credentials, in her bio, the woman who celebrated getting the blue pill can’t even bring herself to call New Zealand by its actual name – she calls it by the Maori name of Aotearoa.

Presumably because saying ‘New Zealand’ is racist or something.

Health authorities really know how to take the piss, don’t they?

As we previously highlighted, in an effort to encourage normies to take the shot, the CDC literally used a stylized version of the NPC meme.

The NPC meme, named after non-player characters within video games, is supposed to symbolize unthinking drones who just regurgitate whatever the establishment feeds them.

How appropriate.