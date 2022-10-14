Big Pharma CEOs To Be Called To Testify Before Congress Over Pfizer Exec’s Bombshell ‘Big Lie’ Confession

U.S. senators are preparing to call Big Pharma bosses to testify before Congress after a senior Pfizer executive admitted under oath that COVID-19 vaccines were not tested against transmission before the mass vaccination drive in 2021.

Republican senators are now publicly agreeing with the call to hold Big Pharma executives accountable for misleading the public at enormous personal cost to their lives and livelihoods.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) confirmed plans to call Big Pharma CEOs before Congress.

“Outrageous,” Cruz responded to reports on Small’s testimony. “These CEOs need to testify—under oath—before Congress. Next year, they will. And everyone who lied to the American people should be held accountable.”

As Newspunch reported, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, Janine Small, made the bombshell confession during a European parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

The Pfizer executive testified that Pfizer officials did not know whether their vaccine would stop transmission of Covid before injecting it into subject’s arms across as part of the largest vaccine roll out in history last year.

The admission from Small emerged during questioning from Member of the European Parliament, Rob Roos.

Roos asked Small during a session: “Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? Did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market?”

“No,” Small said in response, while seemingly laughing at the notion. “You know, we had to … really move at the speed of science to know what is taking place in the market. We had to do everything at risk,” she added.

The bombshell admission from Small has provoked widespread international outrage.

MEP Roos appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday and elaborated further on “one of the biggest scandals of our time.”

“This has massive implications,” he said.

“Governments pushed millions of people worldwide to get vaccinated by telling them, telling you, to do it for your grandmother.

“Perfectly healthy young people [compelled] into taking this jab using false arguments.”

“Our government loves to talk about institutional discrimination,” Roos added.

“But this was real institutional discrimination. In many countries, like the U.S. And Italy, vaccine mandates were introduced for certain professions.

“Many people lost their job, their livelihood, their business because they stood by their principles.

“Austria even had a locked down for the unvaccinated because of this reason.

“The government literally imprisoned people within their own homes.

“All of this was based on the idea that vaccination helped prevent the spread of the virus.

“Otherwise, why should people [be] out of society?”

“This has now proven to be a big lie,” he said.

“Even the president – for international development market of Pfizer admits there was no scientific basis to say vaccination would stop the transmission of the virus.

“And I find this one of the biggest scandals of our time.

“The politicians responsible for this will be angry that people are looking back at this time, but I won’t forget what they did to millions of people, and if we are a democracy, we should have accountability, and that’s what I’m calling for.”

