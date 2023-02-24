Biden’s White House Brags Majority of Staff Are Black, Female or Transgender

Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to argue Thursday that the performance of Biden’s White House staff should be judged on race, gender and sexual preference.

“The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history,” Jean-Pierre stated, adding “The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify as female.”

She continued, “Forty percent of White House senior staff identify as part of the racially diverse communities. And a record seven assistants to the president are openly LGBTQ+.”

“So again, this is something that the president prides himself on,” she concluded.

Jean-Pierre: "The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history. The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify is female and a record 7 assistants to the president are LGBTQ+." pic.twitter.com/BLlEfrwO3E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2023

This is what Biden prides himself on? Why does this matter? Can anyone actually do their job?

How many people are actually good at their job? Zero.



None of this shit matters. https://t.co/7P44JMNTWJ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 23, 2023

The point apparently being made by Biden’s press secretary is that you can’t criticize them because they are women, or transgender, or from ethnic minorities.

This is literally all they care about. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 23, 2023

I used to always argue that a position should be awarded on merit. Not on what was between a person's legs. Now the has to be an add-on on colour of a person's skin and a letter apparently. Enough already. — deirdre ritchie (@deirdreritchi10) February 24, 2023