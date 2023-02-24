Biden’s White House Brags Majority of Staff Are Black, Female or Transgender

February 24, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 7
Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to argue Thursday that the performance of Biden’s White House staff should be judged on race, gender and sexual preference.

“The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history,” Jean-Pierre stated, adding “The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify as female.”

She continued, “Forty percent of White House senior staff identify as part of the racially diverse communities. And a record seven assistants to the president are openly LGBTQ+.”

“So again, this is something that the president prides himself on,” she concluded.

This is what Biden prides himself on? Why does this matter? Can anyone actually do their job?

The point apparently being made by Biden’s press secretary is that you can’t criticize them because they are women, or transgender, or from ethnic minorities.

