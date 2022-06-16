Biden’s Top Lawyer Quits as Walls Close In on Pedo Biden Family

President Joe Biden’s top lawyer, Dana Remus, has suddenly quit her job amid the ongoing pedophilia scandal involving Hunter Biden.

“I am immensely grateful for the service of Dana Remus, who has been an invaluable member of my senior staff for the past 3 years and helped reinstate a culture of adherence to the rule of law. I wish her the best as she moves forward,” the president said in a statement.

Almayadeen.net reports: The list of those who have left or are planning to leave the White House staff soon includes National Security Council Senior Director Linda Etim, Digital Engagement Director Cameron Trimble, Associate Counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Deputy White House counsel Danielle Conley and Council of Economic Advisers aide Saharra Griffin, according to published reports.

This comes after at least 21 Black White House employees have quit their position – or are planning to leave soon – mainly due to the lack of support from superiors in the work environment and the minimal chances of earning a promotion, according to remaining staffers.

Though some staffers have left their White House jobs on good terms with the Biden administration and in pursuit of better opportunities or further educational opportunities, many others have left with a lack of opportunities and mentorship in mind, Politico reported citing nine former and current White House officials.

Moreover, the press secretary for the White House, Jen Psaki, plans to leave the White House for an on-air job at a prominent US news channel, MSNBC, according to a source familiar with the matter to CNBC.

She is to host a show for NBC Universal’s streaming platform, Peacock, and has been in talks with CNN and other networks.