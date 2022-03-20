Biden’s SCOTUS Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson Ousted as a Pedophile

Joe Biden’s SCOTUS pick Ketanji Brown Jackson has a long track record of supporting child rapists and condoning pedophilia, according to Censored.TV host Gavin McInnes.

Biden’s radical far-left SCOTUS pick will ostracize the moderate wing of the Supreme Court by consistently showing leniency towards child rapists, McInnes said during a recent interview with Alex Jones.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

WATCH: