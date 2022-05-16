Biden’s Pentagon Simulates War with China on NBC

Fact checked
May 16, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Pentagon think-tank stimulates war with China on NBC
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A Pentagon think-tank ran a segment on NBC over the weekend which simulated a war between US and China.

CNAS is funded by the Pentagon and by military-industrial complex corporations Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin.

The war game, shown on NBC’s Meet the Press, simulates a conflict over Taiwan which we are informed is set in the year 2027, in which China launches strikes on the US military in order to open the way to an invasion of the island.

Latest Videos

LEAKED audio tapes have emerged in which Senator Lindsey Graham praises Joe Biden as “the best person” to lead America while slamming Donald Trump for naughty language. While Graham was busy kissing President Trump's ass in the Senate, in reality he was praising far-left Democrats and suggesting that the country will come out “stronger” under the “unifying” presidency of Biden. Graham made the remarks on January 6, 2021. He said the following: “We’ll actually come out of this thing stronger. Moments like this reset. People will calm down. People will say, ‘I don’t want to be associated with that.’ This is a group within a group,” “What this does, it’ll be a rallying effect for a while, where the country says, ‘We’re better than this.'” Graham is then asked if Biden would be able to make that happen, to which the he replies: “Totally. He’ll maybe be the best person to have. I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?” Senator Graham is officially totally cringe and a complete fraud!
Lindsey Graham Caught on Tape Saying Joe Biden Is ‘Best President’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlh2Ynkxcm91MGhn

Lindsey Graham Caught on Tape Saying Joe Biden Is ‘Best President’

May 13, 2022 7:31 pm

The Canadian government has devised a devilish new solution to solve inflation, homelessness, skyrocketing crime, and food shortages - euthanasia for the poor. The Trudeau regime say they are now offering to pay to euthanise people who are "too poor to continue living with dignity." What this means is anyone who feels like their quality of life is bad as a result of radical liberal policies can now ask the state to foot the bill for their suicide. In 2021, the Canadian parliament enacted Bill C-7, which removed virtually every restriction for Canadians to commit suicide. Now, thanks to the new law, anyone is eligible for government assisted suicide if they wish.
Trudeau’s Canada Will Pay Poor People To Be Euthanized
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjh1ajdXX2JQbGdR

Trudeau’s Canada Will Pay Poor People To Be Euthanized

May 12, 2022 6:34 pm

A video taken at a pro-abortion protest outside Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ home on Saturday appears to show a demonic entity in the crowd. In this video, a demonic entity can be clearly seen appearing at the 15-second mark. The People’s Voice searched other videos from the event. What we can confirm is two girls were seen walking together and chanting during the protest. We’re not saying that the girls are demons. But something non-human certainly took over one of them. What do you think it was?
Video Footage Shows Demon at Pro-Abortion Protest
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmxJbWd5TlkwQkFr

Video Footage Shows Demon at Pro-Abortion Protest

May 11, 2022 12:54 pm

Ghislaine Elite Pedophiles: A judge has agreed to dramatically reduce Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence after she vowed to name and shame elite pedophiles who were part of Epstein’s VIP child sex ring. Last year, Maxwell agreed to name and shame VIP elites who abused children in order to try and secure a lesser sentence in her Ghislaine elite pedophiles ring trial. Ghislaine promised to “start naming names” of extremely high-profile pedophiles in the event she was found guilty. Following the guilty verdict, a judge this week agreed to knock at least 10 years off Ghislaine Elite Pedophiles sentence and move her out of solitary confinement. The revelation that Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to start naming those who took part in Epstein’s pedophile ring has prompted prompting fears the world’s powerful elite that their crimes could soon be exposed.
Ghislaine Elite Pedophiles | Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhMMWh2NkZRYXFj

Ghislaine Elite Pedophiles | Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles

May 9, 2022 9:57 pm

Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendent of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, according to a BBC News broadcast and Burke’s Peerage, the genealogical guide to royal ancestry. According to Harold Brooks-Baker of Burke’s Peerage, the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who ruled an Arab caliphate in Spain after the death of Muhammad. At its peak, the caliphate ruled over territory from the Caucasus (Eurasia) to the Iberia Peninsula (Muslim Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar). It was the fifth largest empire in history, governing 62 million people (29% of the world’s population at the time). Muhammad’s blood passed directly through this lineage to the European kings of Portugal and Castille, and through them to Queen Elizabeth, via England’s 15th century King Edward IV. After carefully tracing Queen Elizabeth’s ancestry, it was determined that the British monarch is the 43rd great-granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Here’s the press release by United Press International: "Mixed in with Queen Elizabeth’s blue blood is the blood of the Moslem prophet Mohammed, according to Burke’s Peerage, the geneological guide to royalty. Brooks-Baker said the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who once ruled Spain." BBC Arabic has begun promoting the idea that Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Numerous television segments broadcast on the BBC in the Muslim world have been devoted to the idea.
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRzTExlTnd3cVo4

Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study

May 7, 2022 4:18 pm

President Biden has declared that Trump supporters are ‘domestic terrorists’ who threaten to plunge America into a civil war. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden warned said the following: "the MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” Biden also bizarrely warned that because of Trump supporters, gay children may soon be banned from the same “classroom as other children” if SCOTUS follows through. Are today’s Trump supporters worse than the Democrat-run KKK or any extremist organizations that have existed in our nation’s history? Of course not.
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnI5czBXNEhMUW1Z

President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’

May 6, 2022 8:50 pm

Every single school in Oregon – including elementary schools – will soon be forced to provide tampons and feminine hygiene products in boys’ bathrooms with “instructions on how to use” them. The woke new rules were issued as part of the state’s Menstrual Dignity Act, signed into law by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown last year, which mandates that menstrual products be made available in “every student bathroom.” Portland Public Schools is excited to begin its planned implementation of the every bathroom requirement. In a recent statement, the district announced that it had made feminine products available in “female and all-gender restrooms” and added that the products would be provided in “all remaining restrooms, including boys’ bathrooms,” by the start of the next school year.
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLndJX1dmY044RTFv

Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms

May 5, 2022 11:02 pm

Woke Far Left Propaganda: Student midwives in the UK are now being taught how to deliver babies from 'birthing persons' with a penis - i.e. biological men. And no, this is NOT satire. A 'skills workbook' produced by a University in Scotland has sparked backlash after it began instructing midwives on how to assist biological males in giving birth. Midwives across the UK have also been told by a government-sponsored report from the LGBT Foundation that they should refrain from using gendered language, including phrases such as "breastfeeding". The report suggested using more inclusive phrases such as "chestfeeding" instead. Welcome to Clown World of Woke Far Left Propaganda.
Woke Far Left Propaganda | Midwives Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklUbnJLLWwyeGo4

Woke Far Left Propaganda | Midwives Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’

May 4, 2022 11:14 am

A woke anti-Trump NBC news anchor was busted in a pedophile sting last week by a group of Predator Hunters who captured the incident on camera. Local NBC affiliate anchor Zach Wheeler had agreed to meet up with what he thought was a teenage boy. The teen turned out to be a decoy used by the child protection group to lure child abusers who agree to meet in public. The predator hunters announced this week that they handed information regarding the encounter over to the state police.
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkN6dXBsM3pUNGlR

Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting

May 3, 2022 10:19 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Caitlinjohnstone.com reports: It happens that the Center for a New American Security was the home of the man assigned by the Biden administration to lead the Pentagon task force responsible for re-evaluating the administration’s posture toward China. That man, Ely Ratner, is on record saying that the Trump administration was insufficiently hawkish toward China. Ratner is now the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs in the Biden administration.

It also happens that the Center for a New American Security has openly boasted about the great many of its other “experts and alumni” who have assumed senior leadership positions within the Biden administration.

It also happens that CNAS co-founder Michele Flournoy, who appeared in the Meet the Press war games segment and was at one time a heavy favorite to become Biden’s Pentagon chief, wrote a Foreign Affairs op-ed in 2020 arguing that the US needed to develop “the capability to credibly threaten to sink all of China’s military vessels, submarines, and merchant ships in the South China Sea within 72 hours.”

It also happens that CNAS CEO Richard Fontaine has been featured all over the mass media pushing empire narratives about Russia and China, telling Bloomberg just the other day that the war in Ukraine could serve the empire’s long-term interests against China.

“The war in Ukraine could end up being bad for the pivot in the short-term, but good in the long-term,” Fontaine said. “If Russia emerges from this conflict as a weakened version of itself and Germany makes good on its defense spending pledges, both trends could allow the US to focus more on the Indo-Pacific in the long run.”

It also happens that CNAS is routinely cited by the mass media as an authoritative source on all things China and Russia, with no mention ever made of the conflict of interest arising from their war machine funding. Just in the last few days here’s a recent NPR interview about NATO expansion with CNAS senior fellow Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a Washington Post quote from CNAS fellow Jacob Stokes about the Chinese threat to Taiwan, a Financial Times quote from CNAS “Indo-Pacific expert” Lisa Curtis (who I’ve previously noted was cited by the mass media for her “expert” opposition to the US Afghanistan withdrawal), and a Foreign Policy citation of the aforementioned Richard Fontaine saying “The aim of U.S. policy toward China should be to ensure that Beijing is either unwilling or unable to overturn the regional and global order.”

As we’ve discussed previously, citing war machine-funded think tanks as expert analysis without even disclosing their financial conflict of interest is plainly journalistic malpractice. But it happens all the time in the mass media anyway, because the mass media exist to circulate propaganda, not journalism.

This is getting so, so crazy. That the mass media are now openly teaming up with war machine think tanks to begin seeding the normalization of a hot war with China into the minds of the public indicates that the propaganda campaign to manufacture consent for the US-centralized empire’s final Hail Mary grab at unipolar domination is escalating even further. The mass-scale psychological manipulation is getting more and more overt and more and more shameless.

This is headed somewhere very, very bad. Hopefully humanity wakes up in time to stop these lunatics from driving us off a precipice from which there is no return.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)