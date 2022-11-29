Biden’s New Special Counsel Is Connected to George Soros – Media Blackout

President Biden’s newly appointed Special Counsel tasked with investigating Trump has financial ties to far-left billionaire George Soros, according to reports.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has so many blatant conflicts of interest that it should immediately prevent him from participating in the latest Trump witch-hunt.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In a serious of “Truths”, Paul Sperry unloaded on many more conflicts that should prevent Smith from looking into anything related to President Trump. How is President Trump or anyone able to get a fair trial from this goon?

President Trump shares:

—And I’m supposed to get a fair shake from this person, who’s under tremendous pressure from his family, but he is actually worse than they are? Can Republicans, and fair-minded people, generally, allow this to happen? Jack Smith is nothing less than a hit man for Obama, his Attorney General Eric Holder, and Andrew Weissmann. Weaponization. Our Country is in big trouble, a real mess!

Smith’s sister-in-law is conflicted – she hates President Trump. But Sperry points out that Smith’s wife makes biased far-left films backed by corrupt George Soros and Smith’s wife’s mother was a George Soros Senior Justice Fellow at Open Society.

The Bidens, Soros, the Smiths, don’t respect the law. They have their own rules. People of integrity would never be involved in the actions they are involved in. They’re not for the truth, they’re for the destruction of America.