Biden’s New ‘Disinformation’ Head Caught In a Lie On First Day In Role

On Wednesday, it was announced that Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is launching a “Disinformation Governance Board,” which will be headed by executive director Nina Jankowicz.

Also on Wednesday, Jankowicz, who is a former adviser to the Ukrainian government, was caught out in a brazen lie.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Putting it mildly, the new head of the Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board appears to have a very flexible relationship with the truth, and has been exposed spreading disinformation on a number of topics.

In screenshots of old tweets posted to Twitter, she was seen dismissing the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” as Russian misinformation. She also has a long history of slamming free speech and bashed Twitter’s decision to stop taking action against 2020 election posts.

Jankowicz has on numerous occasions discredited the Hunter Biden laptop story, saying it’s a “fairy tale” and disinformation. Via Post Millennial:

"not a fairly [sic] tale about a laptop repair shop" pic.twitter.com/82690Le3or — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) April 27, 2022

In another tweet, she wrote, “back on the ‘laptop from hell,’ apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op. Trump says ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’“

Meet your new head of the Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board, America pic.twitter.com/l1s9BtJ6DO — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 27, 2022

In another tweet, Jankowicz wrote “[intelligence community] has a high degree of confidence that the Kremlin used proxies to push influence narratives, including misleading or unsubstantiated claims about President Biden, to US media, officials, and influencers, some close to President Trump.“

“A clear nod to the alleged Hunter laptop,” she added.

In regards to free speech, Jankowicz has made numerous posts expressing discontent with the idea.

In one she wrote, “Trump speech is definitely the most presidential thing he’s ever done, but still missing a disavowed of disinformation and conspiracy theories.

DHS head of the Disinformation Governance Board pic.twitter.com/XrWhYaIPF3 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 27, 2022

She continued, “And once again for the people in the back: the ‘free speech vs censorship’ framing is a false dichotomy.”

We caught the Biden Disinformation Head in a lie on day one on the job pic.twitter.com/TUIyoDB0RX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 28, 2022

In another tweet regarding free speech, Jankowicz said she “shudders to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities.”

Rather than police our border, Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans’ speech its top priority. They’re creating a Disinformation Board. No, really. And take a look at the views of the leftist radical running it pic.twitter.com/70hM1Cle3Q — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 27, 2022

In response to a tweet saying that Twitter would no longer be taking action against posts regarding the 2020 election, Jankowicz advocated for the continuing to take action against these tweets.

“Considering the long-term damage these lies do to our democracy, I’m dismayed about this decision,” she wrote, over a year after the election took place, and Biden took office.

This is the new head of Biden's Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board pic.twitter.com/BqGhIaBdKR — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 27, 2022

“I say this about foreign disinformation and it applies to domestic disinfo too: Elections aren’t an end point. They’re an inflection point. Policies need to reflect that.”

In a video posted to Twitter in the months leading up to the 2020 election, Jankowicz talked about the term “color revolution,” describing their roots in revolutions like the “Rose Revolution” in Georgia and the “Orange Revolution in Ukraine.”

The future head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Ministry of Truth claims in this video that revolutions are an appropriate response to rigged elections. “Believe it or not, sometimes people get fed up with having their voices silenced for decades,” she explains. https://t.co/fJo2zxd0qQ — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 27, 2022

In the video she explains that “believe it or not, sometimes people get fed up with having their voices silenced for decades,” describing the reasoning behind these revolutions regarding elections.

One Twitter user discovered that Jankowicz was previously in a band called “The Moaning Myrtles,” that sang “erotic Harry Potter” songs. One of these songs posted to Twitter was a rather raunchy imagining of Moaning Myrtle, a ghost that lives in a Hogwart’s bathroom.

Our new head of the Homeland Security Disinformation Board https://t.co/uPrLdVs5Tu — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 27, 2022

Jankowicz will be now be leading Biden’s “disinformation” ministry. According to her Wilson Center biography, she previously “advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications under the auspices of a Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship.” She is also a disinformation fellow at the Center.