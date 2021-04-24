Biden’s New Climate Rules: Americans Should Cut 90% Of Red Meat From Diet; Eat Just ONE Burger per Month

Joe Biden says he would like to see Americans cut their red meat intake by a whopping 90% in order to help combat climate change.

Biden’s Friday pledge to cut the US’s carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 could also mean Americans are restricted to just one burger per month.

Americans may also be forced to purchase a $55,000 electric vehicle under Biden’s Marxist climate plan.

The Daily Mail reported:

Americans may have to cut their red meat consumption by a whopping 90 percent and cut their consumption of other animal based foods in half.

Gradually making those changes by 2030 could see diet-related greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 50 percent, according to a study by Michigan University’s Center for Sustainable Systems.

To do that, it would require Americans to only consume about four pounds of red meat per year, or 0.18 ounces per day.

It equates to consuming roughly one average sized burger per month.

More than half of new cars bought in the United States would need to be electric within the next decade, studies show.

The University of Maryland’s School of Public Policy estimated that cleaning up transportation would count towards about a quarter of Biden’s goal.

It would mean more than 65 percent of new cars and SUV sales and 10 percent of new truck sales would need to be electric.

Currently, electric cars make up about 2 percent of new passenger vehicle sales.

The average cost of a new electric vehicle is about $55,000.