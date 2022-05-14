Biden’s ‘Minister Of Truth’ Compared Free Speech To Fairy Dust

President Biden’s new ‘minister of truth’ Nina Jankowicz compared free speech to “fairy dust” during testimony about social media censorship in front of the UK Parliament last year.

She was providing oral evidence regarding the implementation of the UK’s controversial Online Safety Bill.

Summit News reports: After agreeing that the government should set minimum speech standards which ban “misogyny,” Jankowicz blasted alternative social media platforms for supporting “freedom of expression and fairy dust.”

It would seem that she doesn’t believe free speech should even exist

She also said that government-connected communications regulators such as Ofcom should “be able to establish the minimum standards that would be applied to all platforms and incur fines.”

“That could be based, again, on the preexisting terms of service,” she added.

Jankowicz also endorsed empowering governments to demand data on individual users from social media cites for the purpose of implementing further censorship policies.

“The social media platforms can do that if they are compelled to,” she said.

Jankowicz also asserted that social media platforms should utilize algorithms that would “allow us to get around some of the free speech concerns” by demoting content so few people saw it.

“You can shout in the black void, but you do not get a huge audience to do that,” she stated.

The comments are in line with previously statements made by Jankowicz when she revealed that free speech made her “shudder” while also promoting the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.