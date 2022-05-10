Biden’s ‘Minister Of Truth’ Claims Liberals Are Censored More Than Conservatives On Social Media

Nina Jankowicz, President Biden’s new ‘Minister of Truth‘, has been caught out in another lie.

She has now claimed that leftists and “marginalized communities” are censored more often than conservatives on social media.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Jankowicz has been appointed executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s new “Disinformation Governance Board”.

Thankfully, there are are efforts underway to disband the new body, which has been widely mocked as the US government’s attempt to create a dytopian “Ministry of Truth”.

Breirtbart reports: In a livestream, Jankowicz, who has previously called on Facebook to censor Breitbart News, described concerns about anti-conservative bias in Silicon Valley as a myth.

“There’s already this idea, this allegation that there is anti-conservative bias on the platforms, even though there has been study after study proving, in fact, that often it’s liberal voices that are being silenced, particularly minority voices on social media,” said Jankowicz in the clip, which was shared widely on social media.

How did Homeland Security find one of the top 10 most ridiculous people in the country to run their new Ministry of Truth? Was this some sort of trolling exercise? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 6, 2022

“How did Homeland Security find one of the top 10 most ridiculous people in the country to run their new Ministry of Truth?” asked journalist Glenn Greenwald. “Was this some sort of trolling exercise?”

The mountain of evidence that Big Tech suppresses conservatives is so large, that only someone deeply embedded in the groupthink of leftist “disinformation research” could ignore it.