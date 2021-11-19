Biden’s FTC Nominee Vows to BAN All Conservative Publishers

Alvaro Bedoya, the far-left radical that the Biden administration has nominated to be a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has vowed to completely eliminate conversative and independent publishers online

Bedoya previously sat on the board of an organization that called for an advertiser boycott of Fox News, accused Breitbart of being “fake news”, and warned that conservative news organization’s are secretly ‘white supremacist groups.’

Breitbart.com reports: From December 2016 to December 2020, Bedoya sat on the board of directors for the organization Free Press and its associated group, Free Press in Action, far-left organizations with $2.2 million in backing from the pro-censorship leftist billionaire Pierre Omidyar.

In 2017, Free Press denounced Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as a “swamp dweller… mouthing the most uninformed talking points.”

Free Press has smeared a number of conservatives and conservative organizations. It accused Breitbart News and other conservative media entities of spreading “misinformation” and painting “people of color, immigrants, and religious minorities” as “the enemy of the United States.”

It has accused Fox News host Tucker Carlson — the most popular cable news host in the country — of being “notoriously racist” and “part of the white supremacy problem,” calling on major advertisers to boycott Fox News. In its public petition to advertisers, it accused Fox News of spreading “hate” and “misinformation” and tied it to “hate crimes against black people.”

It has called on media organizations to “make reparations to black people,” claiming “white-dominant media companies have inflicted harms on black lives throughout U.S. history.”

Free Press attacked the Governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, for signing a law banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools, calling it part of a “right-wing campaign to prevent our nation from learning about the history of systemic racism.” In 2018, Free Press held a roundtable with Khaled Beydoun, an author and critical race theorist.

In his confirmation hearing before the Senate, Bedoya insisted that he knew little about critical race theory, and distanced himself from allegations that the former administration was “white supremacist.” It now appears that not only does Bedoya know exactly what critical race theory is, but he sat on the board of directors of an organization that aggressively promoted it.